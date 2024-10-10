Hurricane Milton shreds Rays stadium roof in shocking footage

St. Petersburg, Florida - Hurricane -force winds ripped open the roof of MLB's Tampa Bay Rays stadium, leaving shredded remnants of the dome in its wake Thursday morning.

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, the home of MLB's Tampa Bay Rays, was damaged by Hurricane Milton. © REUTERS

In a video filmed by a local resident, the roof is seen being torn apart by Milton's powerful winds Wednesday night, as rain whips through the city's dark, largely abandoned streets.



Photos from AFP showed the once-covered Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg exposed to the elements the next day, the fiberglass roofing largely destroyed, metal rafters left naked in the morning sunlight.

As local authorities prepared for the storm, they initially had prepped the stadium as a 10,000-person staging ground for first responders, with cots lining the ballpark inside.

But overnight, a spokesperson for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the staging area had "already been relocated."

Drone footage from above showed pieces of the roof littered across the field, while remaining scraps, still attached to the metal girders, fluttered in the wind.

Milton made landfall Wednesday night on the Florida Gulf Coast as a major Category 3 storm, tearing through the southeastern state from coast to coast.

It whipped up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead and millions without power.