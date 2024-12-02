International Court of Justice begins hearing historic case on climate change

The ICJ kicked off unprecedented hearings Monday aimed at setting legal guidelines for how countries should protect the planet against climate change

The Hague, Netherlands - The UN's top court kicked off unprecedented hearings Monday aimed at setting legal guidelines for how countries should protect the planet against climate change and help vulnerable nations combat its devastating impact.

The International Court of Justice on Monday began hearings on a historic case aimed at establishing guidelines for states in the fight against climate change. © REUTERS Presiding Judge Nawaf Salam opened the hearings that will see more than 100 countries and organizations present before the International Court of Justice, the highest number ever. Representatives from Vanuatu and other low-lying at-risk islands in the Pacific Ocean launch the proceedings before a 15-judge bench in the paneled hall of the Peace Palace in The Hague. Activists hope that the opinion from the ICJ's judges will have far-reaching legal consequences in the fight against climate change, impacting ongoing court cases and domestic and international legislation. Others fear the UN-backed request for a non-binding advisory opinion will have limited impact. It could take the UN's highest court months, or even years, to deliver. A handful of protesters gathered outside the Peace Palace, near a big screen reading "We are watching". Demonstrators had hung banners saying: "Biggest problem to the highest court" and "Fund our future, climate finance now."

High hopes for historic case

Protesters gathered in front of the ICJ in The Hague, Netherlands to demand action on cliamte change. © Lina Selg / ANP / AFP "This hearing means everything for the climate justice movement," 25-year-old Siosiua Veikune from Tonga, who is part of the Pacific Island Students Fighting Climate Change group, told AFP. The hearings at the scenic Peace Palace come days after a bitterly negotiated climate deal at the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan. Wealthy polluting countries ultimately agreed to find at least $300 billion a year by 2035 to help poorer nations transition to cleaner energy sources and prepare for increasing climate impacts such as extreme weather. Developing countries condemned the pledge as too little, too late, and the summit's final deal failed to include a global pledge to move away from burning planet-heating fossil fuels. "I'm very hopeful that the judges will say something helpful that can really break the deadlock around the climate negotiations that we see unfold at COPs every year," said 26-year-old German protester Jule Schnakenberg, from the World's Youth for Climate Justice group. "We really hope to see a push forward."

ICJ judges to address two key questions

A panel of 15 ICJ judges will adjudicate two crucial questions about the obligations of states to protect the environment. © Nick Gammon / AFP Ralph Regenvanu, special envoy for Vanuatu, which has been driving the ICJ initiative along with neighboring island states, said his country was "on the frontline of climate change impact." "Our call for an advisory opinion from the ICJ on climate change is at a pivotal moment... one that sets clear the international legal obligations for climate action," he told journalists ahead of the hearings. The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution last year that referred two key climate questions to the international judges. Firstly, it asked, what obligations do states have under international law to protect the Earth's climate system from polluting greenhouse gas emissions? Secondly, what are the legal consequences of these obligations in cases where states, "by their acts and omissions, have caused significant harm to the climate system and other parts of the environment"? The second question also was linked to the legal responsibilities states have for harm caused by climate change to small, more vulnerable countries and their populations. This applies especially to countries under threat from rising sea levels and harsh weather patterns in places like the Pacific Ocean.

Emissions increasing with environment on the brink

Joie Chowdhury, a senior lawyer at the US- and Swiss-based Center for International Environmental Law, said climate advocates did not expect the ICJ's opinion "to provide very specific answers." Instead, she predicted the court would provide "a legal blueprint... on which more specific questions can be decided." The judges' opinion, which she expected some time next year, "will inform climate litigation on domestic, national and international levels". Some of the world's largest carbon polluters – including the world's top three greenhouse gas emitters, China, the US, and India – will be among the 98 countries and 12 organizations to address the court. The world agreed in 2015 to try to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. But it did not prescribe how to achieve that and it is nowhere near on track.