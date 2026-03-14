Iran vows major retaliation after US attack on Kharg Island as war continues to roil region

Tehran, Iran - Iran promised a heavy retaliation after the US on Friday struck Kharg Island, a crucial export terminal for oil in the Gulf.

Iran said it would retaliated after the US targeted Kharg Island, one of Tehran's main oil export terminals. © 2026 PLANET LABS PBC / AFP

A military spokesman for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which takes command during wartime, said that Tehran would target US-linked regional infrastructure in retaliation for the US attack, according to the state news agency IRNA early on Saturday.

Clouds of dark black smoke were seen coming from the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah, which is home to a major port and oil export terminal previously targeted by Iran.

President Donald Trump on Friday boasted that US forces had

"executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island."

Trump went on to say that "for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision."

Almost two weeks after the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks against Iran, the leadership in Tehran continues to retaliate, increasing pressure on Washington, its allies, and the global economy.

Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps have maintained a near blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the most important routes for global oil exports.