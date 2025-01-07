Kansas City Chiefs stranded in ice storm for hours ahead of Denver game

A fierce ice storm meant that NFL players from the Kansas City Chiefs – including stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce – had to spend four hours on the tarmac at the city's airport, media reports said.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 27-20. © Christian Petersen/Getty Images/AFP Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 15-1 Chiefs were flying to Denver for their final regular season game.

For the likes of Mahomes, the wait was ironic given the team is likely to play a second string given they have already secured the top seed for the playoffs in the AFC.

The ice storm had been forecast for days, but the chartered aircraft had not arrived in time and was not ready for take-off before the storm struck.

A brief pause in the blizzard later provided enough time to de-ice the aircraft, clear the runway, and allow the Chiefs to be the first to take off.