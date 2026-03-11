Punch the monkey's fans get happy news as Japanese zoo issues update

Tokyo, Japan - In response to continued online concern, the Japanese zoo caring for Punch, the baby monkey who has become an internet sensation, issued a statement insisting that he isn't being bullied.

Japanese Zoo says Punch isn't being bullied. © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

Punch, a seven-month-old baby macaque, was abandoned by his mother and became a star after clinging to an orangutan IKEA toy for comfort at Ichikawa City Zoo outside Tokyo.

Last month, after the zoo posted on X that Punch "had been scolded many times by other monkeys," videos showing him being chased by troop members spread online, alongside claims that he was being bullied.

"As a result, we have received many voices of concern from people both in Japan and overseas," the zoo revealed in a statement Tuesday.

It added that Punch was becoming less reliant on the stuffed orangutan toy because more monkeys were looking after and playing with him.

"While dominant individuals may show disciplining actions toward their subordinates, as macaques do naturally, these actions in the macaque society differ from human abuses," the zoo said.

"Punch spends most of the day peacefully."