New York shaken by substantial Northeast earthquake!

New York, New York - A magnitude 4.8 earthquake that was felt strongly in the New York City , Philadelphia, and Boston areas rattled the Northeast this morning at 10:23 AM.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattled the Northeast this morning and could be felt in the New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston areas. © PEDRO PARDO / AFP

United States Geological Survey (USGS) data shows that the quake appears to have originated just over four miles North of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

In Brooklyn, buildings shook, rattling cupboard doors and fixtures, an AFP correspondent reported.

At the UN, which has its headquarters in New York, a Security Council meeting on the situation in Gaza was temporarily paused after the tremor.

"Is that an earthquake?" said Save the Children representative Janti Soeripto who was speaking at the time.

Social media users reported feeling the earthquake from Philadelphia up to New York and eastward along Long Island.

The iconic Empire State Building reported on its X account: "I AM FINE."