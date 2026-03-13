Animal rescuers are stunned to find dozens of cats left inside abandoned car

Pennsylvania - When animal rights activists from Pennsylvania took a closer look at a parked car after receiving a tip, their hearts sank: inside the car were dozens of cats crammed together.

Animal rights activists discovered more than 20 cats crammed into a car in Pennsylvania. © Screenshot/Facebook/Pennsylvania SPCA

A local resident had reported to the Pennsylvania SPCA that there were probably eight to ten cats in the car – unfortunately, the number was significantly higher.

When an SPCA team, including officer Gabriel Feliciano, approached the white Chrysler on a street corner in the city center, it quickly became clear that it must have been there for some time.

From the outside alone, the officers counted at least 20 cats that had been locked inside the car.

They could smell a horrible stench coming from the vehicle, which was presumably caused by the animals' excrement.

"We were stunned and concerned at the amount of cats that were being kept in the car along with the conditions they were living in," the officer told The Dodo.

Thanks to dedicated local residents, the animal welfare officers were quickly able to track down the owner of the car.