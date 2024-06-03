Philippines on high alert amid "explosive" volcano eruption

Pula, Philippines - The alert level for a Philippine volcano was raised Monday after an "explosive eruption" sent a plume of ash, gas, and steam three miles into the sky, the volcanology agency said.

The Mount Kanlaon volcano has erupted on the central Philippines island of Negros. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Bishop Julito Cortes - Diocese of Dumaguete

Mount Kanlaon on the central island of Negros erupted shortly before 7:00 PM, prompting warnings for nearby residents to wear facemasks due the threat of volcanic gases and falling ash.



"When it erupted we heard a thunder-like sound," Ethan Asentista-Khoo (35) told AFP from his home in Pula village near the volcano.

"There was like a fire on the mouth of the volcano, which lasted around one to two minutes. I didn't see any lava or rocks coming out."

The Philippines is located in the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire" that hosts more than half of the world's volcanoes.

Kanlaon is one of 24 active volcanoes in the archipelago nation.