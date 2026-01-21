Winter storm forecast to slam huge expanse of US with "extreme" cold and snow

New York, New York - A winter storm bringing very cold temperatures is expected to slam a massive stretch of the US this week, with more than 175 million people facing the prospect of power outages and travel disruptions.

A winter storm is expected to slam a cities across the US, with more than 175 million people facing the prospect of power outages and travel disruptions (file photo). © Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Winter Storm Fern is forecast to engulf an area stretching from Texas and the Great Plains region to the mid-Atlantic and northeastern states. Forecasts warned it could be 2,000 miles long – well over half the length of the continental US.

The storm's peak is expected to come Thursday and Friday, with Texas already having declared an emergency.

More than a foot of snow could be seen across the mid-Atlantic region, forecasters warned, with Virginia and Maryland likely to bear the brunt as arctic air locks in.

Weather channels were running apocalyptic predictions of "crippling ice," and a 1,500-mile "snow zone" liable to see record-breaking snowfall, while warning that freezing rain could damage power infrastructure and trees.

New York City, the US financial capital and the country's most populous urban area, could see as much as 12 inches of snow, the Weather Channel warned.

"Frigid temperatures will expand across the eastern two-thirds of the country behind an Arctic cold front," the National Weather Service said in an advisory.

"Frigid sub-zero and single digit temperatures will expand from the Northern Plains Thursday into the Mid-Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley, and Northeast by Sunday.

"This Arctic blast will be accompanied by gusty winds, leading to dangerous wind chills. The coldest wind chills may fall below minus 50 Fahrenheit across the Northern Plains.

"Extreme cold warnings, extreme cold watches and cold weather advisories are in effect for parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest beginning (Wednesday)."