Viral Video of the Day for March 9, 2026: Toddler caught raiding the fridge for pizza at midnight
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mother filmed her toddler, Treasure, wandering out of the kitchen in the middle of the night clutching half a personal pizza.
Viral Video of the Day
In the adorable clip, the little girl strolls out with the slice in hand and takes a casual nibble, completely unbothered by the late hour.
The mother captioned the video, "It's 12:20 am and she all in the fridge eating pizza and s**t this has to stop can't get no sleep smh."
"don't name her treasure then act surprised when she find hidden gems," one viewer joked, while another wrote, "God forbid a girl want a midnight snack.."
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thomasedmond85