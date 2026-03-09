Viral Video of the Day for March 9, 2026: Toddler caught raiding the fridge for pizza at midnight

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mother filmed her toddler, Treasure, wandering out of the kitchen in the middle of the night clutching half a personal pizza.

Viral Video of the Day

In the adorable clip, the little girl strolls out with the slice in hand and takes a casual nibble, completely unbothered by the late hour.

The mother captioned the video, "It's 12:20 am and she all in the fridge eating pizza and s**t this has to stop can't get no sleep smh."

"don't name her treasure then act surprised when she find hidden gems," one viewer joked, while another wrote, "God forbid a girl want a midnight snack.."

Check it out:

Toddler Treasure was caught on camera wandering out of the kitchen at midnight with half a personal pizza in her hands!
Toddler Treasure was caught on camera wandering out of the kitchen at midnight with half a personal pizza in her hands!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thomasedmond85
Viral Video of the Day for March 8, 2026: Woman convinces bar patrons to take "preschool" nap in funny TikTok Viral Video of the Day for March 8, 2026: Woman convinces bar patrons to take "preschool" nap in funny TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for March 7, 2026: Fan falls into stage gap during Machine Gun Kelly's UK concert Viral Video of the Day for March 7, 2026: Fan falls into stage gap during Machine Gun Kelly's UK concert
Viral Video of the Day for March 6, 2026: Pomeranian gets put in "hamper jail" for pestering senior dog Viral Video of the Day for March 6, 2026: Pomeranian gets put in "hamper jail" for pestering senior dog
Viral Video of the Day for March 5, 2026: Woman sends dog flying during a nap! Viral Video of the Day for March 5, 2026: Woman sends dog flying during a nap!
Viral Video of the Day for March 4, 2026: Little girl's creepy stare freaks out the internet! Viral Video of the Day for March 4, 2026: Little girl's creepy stare freaks out the internet!
Viral Video of the Day for March 3, 2026: Giant dog accidentally knocks baby over with one paw swipe Viral Video of the Day for March 3, 2026: Giant dog accidentally knocks baby over with one paw swipe
Viral Video of the Day for March 2, 2026: Little girl has major meltdown during fishing trip Viral Video of the Day for March 2, 2026: Little girl has major meltdown during fishing trip
Viral Video of the Day for March 1, 2026: Dad surprises daughter with donut in adorable TikTok Viral Video of the Day for March 1, 2026: Dad surprises daughter with donut in adorable TikTok

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thomasedmond85

More on Viral Video of the Day: