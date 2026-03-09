Viral Video of the Day for March 9, 2026: Toddler caught raiding the fridge for pizza at midnight

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mother filmed her toddler, Treasure, wandering out of the kitchen in the middle of the night clutching half a personal pizza.

In the adorable clip, the little girl strolls out with the slice in hand and takes a casual nibble, completely unbothered by the late hour.

The mother captioned the video, "It's 12:20 am and she all in the fridge eating pizza and s**t this has to stop can't get no sleep smh."

"don't name her treasure then act surprised when she find hidden gems," one viewer joked, while another wrote, "God forbid a girl want a midnight snack.."

