World burning fossil fuels at record levels despite threat of climate disaster, new study shows

Baku, Azerbaijan - Planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from oil, gas, and coal rose to a new record high this year, according to preliminary research Wednesday that found no sign the world was moving away from fossil fuels despite the threat of climate catastrophe.

Carbon dioxide emissions from the burning of fossil fuels rose to new record levels in 2024, despite pledges of a transition to renewable energy (file photo). © IMAGO / ANP

Nations gathering in Azerbaijan for the annual COP climate conference have pledged to "transition away" from fossil fuels and aim to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times.

But oil, gas, and coal emissions continue to rise, according to the new findings from an international network of scientists at the Global Carbon Project.

The research found that to keep the 1.5C target in sight, the world would now need to reach net-zero CO2 emissions by the late 2030s – far earlier than most countries currently plan.

While scientists said renewable power and electric vehicles are helping to displace some fossil fuels, growth in emissions from gas and oil pushed global fossil fuel emissions higher this year.

Glen Peters, research director at the Center for International Climate Research in Oslo, said the world was "frustratingly close" to a peak in its fossil fuel emissions.

"Renewables are growing strongly, electric vehicles are growing strongly, but still it's just not enough," he told reporters, adding that any peak in emissions would only be ascertained after several years of data.

The preliminary findings show global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels rising 0.8% in 2024 compared to last year, reaching a record of 37.4 billion tonnes.

The research is based on monthly figures and projections to the end of the year, so the final number could be slightly higher or lower than the current estimates.