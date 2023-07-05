World's hottest day on record: July 3 temperatures hit alarming new milestone

Washington DC - Monday was the world's hottest day on record, exceeding an average of 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time, according to initial measurements taken on Tuesday by US meteorologists.

Monday, July 3, was the first time the average air temperature surpassed 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit since records began. © 123RF/todja

The average daily air temperature on the planet's surface on July 3 was logged at 62.62 degrees Fahrenheit by an organization attached to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

This measurement surpasses the previous daily record of 62.4 set on July 24 last year, according to data from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Prediction going back to 1979.

The world's average air temperature, which fluctuates between around 54 and just under 63 degrees on any given day over the year, averaged 61 degrees at the beginning of July between 1979 and 2000.

The record has yet to be corroborated by other measurements, but could soon be broken as the northern hemisphere's summer begins.

The average global temperature typically continues to rise until the end of July or the beginning of August.