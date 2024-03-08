Is the US secretly working on extraterrestrial technology?

Washington DC - Has the United States confirmed sightings of alien craft or worked to reverse-engineer extraterrestrial technology?

A new report from the Pentagon has revealed that there is "no evidence" that the US has confirmed sightings of alien craft. © Unsplash/@oliverpacas

A more than 60-page Pentagon report released Friday says no, pouring cold water on popular conspiracy theories about government cover-ups of contact with aliens.

The report was mandated by Congress, which required the submission to lawmakers of a "written report detailing the historical record of the United States government relating to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs)," more commonly known as UFOs.

The Defense Department's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) "found no evidence" that any government investigation, academic research, or official review "has confirmed that any sighting of a UAP represented extraterrestrial technology."

Instead, "all investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification," said the report.

It also "found no empirical evidence for claims that the USG and private companies have been reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology."

AARO said the inaccurate reverse-engineering claims are "in large part the result of circular reporting from a group of individuals who believe this to be the case, despite the lack of any evidence."