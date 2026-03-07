Scientists say that this new finding could be why we haven't received any alien signals from space yet

It is possible that our radio telescopes have already received alien signals, but not recognized them (stock image). © Ou Dongqu/XinHua/dpa

Since it was founded in 1984, the SETI Institute has been searching for signs of life in space, with scientists using huge radio telescopes to look for signals of extraterrestrial origin.

However, apart from the famous "WOW!" signal – which was registered by an observatory in Ohio on August 15, 1977 – the list of promising alien signals is quite short. But that might change soon!

As SETI announced this week, so-called "space weather" can make it so difficult to detect signals of extraterrestrial origin that we are unable to recognize them as such.

"SETI searches are often optimized for extremely narrow signals," explained SETI astronomer Dr. Vishal Gajjar.

"If a signal gets broadened by its own star’s environment, it can slip below our detection thresholds, even if it’s there, potentially helping explain some of the radio silence we’ve seen in technosignature searches."