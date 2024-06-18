NASA and Boeing Starliner announce date for return to Earth

Washington DC - NASA and Boeing are targeting a June 26 return to Earth of the Boeing Starliner from the International Space Station, officials said Tuesday.

NASA and Boeing are targeting a June 26 return to Earth of the Boeing Starliner from the International Space Station. © Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP

Starliner's first crewed mission to the ISS, which had been scheduled to last about eight days, has been extended due to thruster malfunctions and helium leaks.

The spaceship blasted off from Florida atop a United Launch Alliance Altas V rocket on June 5, following years of delays and safety scares – as well as two aborted launch attempts that came as astronauts were strapped in and ready to go.

NASA and Boeing officials said at a press conference that they were looking at a return date of no earlier than June 26 for the two astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, both ex-US Navy test pilots.

Wilmore and Williams are the first crew to fly Starliner, which Boeing and NASA are hoping to certify for regular rides to the ISS – a role SpaceX has been fulfilling for the past four years.

"We want to give our teams a little bit more time to look at the data, do some analysis, and make sure we're really ready to come home," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Mark Nappi, program manager of Boeing's Commercial Crew Program, said there is "good thruster performance now."

"It's more nominal and the [helium] leaks show that they're stable and less than they've been previously," Nappi said. "That leads us to believe that we have a good safe spacecraft."