NASA astronauts depart International Space Station in first-ever medical evacuation

Washington DC - Four crewmembers departed the International Space Station on Wednesday after a medical issue prompted their mission to be cut a month short – a first for the orbiting laboratory.

The four crewmembers of Crew-11 departed the ISS on Wednesday. © NASA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A video feed from NASA showed American astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, and Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui undocking from the ISS at 5:20 PM ET, after five months in space.

The space agency has declined to disclose which crewmember has the health problem or give details about the issue, but it has stressed the return is not an emergency situation.

The affected crewmember "was and continues to be in stable condition," NASA official Rob Navias said Wednesday.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying the four crewmembers is scheduled to splash down off the California coast overnight at around 3:40 AM ET Thursday.

"First and foremost, we are all OK. Everyone on board is stable, safe, and well cared for," Fincke, the pilot of SpaceX Crew-11, said in a recent social media post.

"This was a deliberate decision to allow the right medical evaluations to happen on the ground, where the full range of diagnostic capability exists. It's the right call, even if it's a bit bittersweet."

The Crew-11 quartet arrived at the ISS in early August and had been scheduled to stay onboard the space station until they were rotated out in mid-February with the arrival of the next crew.