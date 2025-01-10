NASA astronauts stranded in space for months share an update on conditions

Washington DC - Two astronauts who have been stuck for months on the International Space Station (ISS) said Wednesday they have plenty of food, are not facing a laundry crisis, and don't yet feel like castaways.

Veteran astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams arrived at the ISS in June aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft and were due to spend only eight days on the orbiting laboratory.

But problems with the Starliner's propulsion system prompted NASA to change plans, with a return flight now scheduled for late March at the earliest.

Williams said spirits were still high despite the unexpectedly long stay in space.

"It's just been a joy to be working up here," he said during a call with NASA officials.

"It doesn't feel like we're cast away," he added. "Eventually, we want to go home because we left our families a little while ago, but we have a lot to do while we're up here."

Wilmore chuckled while offering reassurance about the food supply.

"We are well fed," he said.

Laundry requirements are also not comparable to Earth, he explained.