Russia's Luna-25 probe crashes on moon in failed landing!

Moscow, Russia - The Luna-25 probe, Russia's first lunar mission in almost 50 years, has crashed on the moon after an incident during pre-landing maneuvers, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday.

Russia's Luna-25 probe crashed on the surface of the moon after pre-landing maneuvers failed, according to Moscow's space agency © via REUTERS

Communication with Luna-25 was lost on Saturday afternoon local time, Roscosmos said.



According to preliminary findings, the lander "has ceased to exist following a collision with the Moon's surface," Roscosmos said.

"Measures taken on August 19 and 20 to locate the craft and make contact with it were unsuccessful."

The space agency said an investigation would be launched into the causes of the crash, without giving any indication of what technical problems might have been behind the failure.

Russia had hoped last week's successful launch would build on the legacy of its Soviet-era Luna program, marking a return to independent lunar exploration in the face of growing isolation from the West.

The nearly-one-ton heavy Luna-25 probe was supposed to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, the first in history.

Moscow has not attempted a space landing since 1989, when the Soviet Union's ill-fated Phobos 2 probe to explore the moons of Mars failed due to an onboard computer malfunction.