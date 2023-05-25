Space flights resume at Virgin Galactic after two year pause

Truth or Consequences, New Mexico - Virgin Galactic successfully carried out its first space flight in nearly two years on Thursday, the company said, after an "enhancement period" to make safety upgrades to its fleet.

Virgin Galactic successfully carried out its first space flight in nearly two years on Thursday after making safety upgrades to its fleet (file photo from 2021). © IMAGO / Cover-Images

It was the fifth time the space tourism company brushed the boundary of space and has been billed as the final test before commercial operations can begin in late June, with members of the Italian Air Force as the first paying customers.



"Touchdown, VSS Unity!" the company tweeted, referring to the name of the company's spaceplane. "Our crew and spaceship are back on Earth after landing smoothly at Spaceport America, New Mexico."

The Unity 25 mission flew four of the company employees to an altitude of just over 50 miles above sea level.

Virgin Galactic's space program has suffered years of delays and a 2014 accident in which a pilot died.

Unlike other companies that use vertical-launch rockets, Virgin Galactic uses a carrier aircraft with two pilots that takes off from a runway, gains high altitude, and drops a rocket-powered plane that soars into space before gliding back to Earth.

The total journey time is 90 minutes, with passengers experiencing a few minutes of weightlessness in the space plane's cabin.