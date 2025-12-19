Family of Tyler Skaggs reaches settlement with Los Angeles Angels over his death
Los Angeles, California - The family of former Los Angeles Angels player Tyler Skaggs reached a settlement with the team on Friday over the pitcher's 2019 death from an overdose in Texas.
Skaggs' widow and parents had sued the Angels for wrongful death, alleging the club should have known that an employee, communications director Eric Kay, was illegally providing drugs to Skaggs.
The settlement came as a jury in Los Angeles deliberated following a two-month trial.
"The Skaggs family has reached a confidential settlement with Angels Baseball that brings to a close a difficult six-year process, allowing our families to focus on healing," the Skaggs family said in a statement after the settlement was announced in court.
"We are deeply grateful to the members of this jury, and to our legal team. Their engagement and focus gave us faith, and now we have finality.
"This trial exposed the truth, and we hope Major League Baseball will now do its part in holding the Angels accountable. While nothing can bring Tyler back, we will continue to honor his memory."
Skaggs (27) was found dead in a hotel room in Texas six years ago during an Angels road trip.
The pitcher died after consuming a counterfeit oxycodone painkiller that had been laced with fentanyl which had been provided to him by Kay.
Kay was later convicted of federal drug charges and sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Skaggs' widow, Carli, and parents Debbie Hetman and Darrell Skaggs, alleged in their lawsuit that the Angels should have been aware that Kay was providing drugs to the pitcher and other players.
The team argued Kay was not acting "within the scope of his employment" with the club and denied negligence.
Cover photo: Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP