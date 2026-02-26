Olympic men's hockey star apologizes for response to Trump's dig at women's team

Los Angeles, California - US Olympic men's ice hockey player Charlie McAvoy apologized Thursday for his team's response after President Donald Trump joked he would "have to" invite the women's team to the White House, too.

US Olympic men's ice hockey player Charlie McAvoy (r.) apologized for his team after they laughed at President Trump's joke mocking the women's team. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The Olympic gold-winning men's team took a congratulatory call from Trump last weekend as they celebrated their final victory over Canada, where the president extended an invitation to Washington DC.

Locker room footage shows several male athletes laughing as the president joked that he would be "impeached" if he did not also invite the US women, who also won gold, to his State of the Union address.

Both Trump's joke and the reaction have drawn intense criticism, and the women's side later declined an invitation from Trump to Tuesday's speech, citing prior commitments.

"Certainly sorry for how we responded to it in that moment. You know, things just happened really quick there," McAvoy told reporters ahead of an NHL game Thursday.

"If you know the men's team, and if you know the relationships that we have, the amount of time that we've spent with the women's team and how we've supported them, it's certainly not reflective of how we feel and look at them and their accomplishments," said McAvoy, a defenseman for the Boston Bruins.

Hilary Knight, captain of the victorious women's team, this week said it was unfortunate that a "distasteful joke" by Trump had overshadowed the achievements of US athletes at the Milan-Cortina Games.

"How we speak about women matters, and we need to celebrate this team," Knight said Thursday on Good Morning America.