US women's hockey team captain Hilary Knight hits out at Trump's disrespect
Hilary Knight, captain of the victorious US women's Olympic ice hockey team, hit out as President Donald Trump's "distasteful joke" that overshadowed the achievements of US athletes at the Winter Olympics.
Knight and her teammates declined to attend Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday after the Republican mockingly said he would be "impeached" if he didn't extend the invitation.
The remarks were made during Trump's call to the men's ice hockey team as they celebrated their own gold medal victory over Canada.
"I thought it was sort of a distasteful joke, and unfortunately that is overshadowing a lot of the success, the success of just women at the Olympics carrying for Team USA and having amazing gold medal feats," Knight, a five-time Olympic medalist, said on ESPN's Sportscenter.
Several players on the men's team appeared to laugh at Trump's comment, sparking criticism. But Knight said the men's and women's sides were very supportive of each other.
"I think there's a genuine level of support there and respect," she said. "I think that's being overshadowed by a quick lapse.
"I think the guys were in a tough spot, so I think it's a shame this storyline and narrative has kind of blown up and (is) overshadowing that connection and genuine interest in one another and cheering each other on."
Knight says women's achievements "shouldn't be overshadowed"
Players from the men's team were feted in the Oval Office at the White House and again at Trump's speech before a joint session of Congress, with goalie Connor Hellebuyck being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
A handful of men's players reportedly did not attend and said they were heading back to their NHL teams to train and spend time with family.
Knight scored the game-tying goal against Canada in the final two minutes of regulation in the women's gold medal game and Megan Keller scored the game-winner in overtime.
The 36-year-old claimed her second Olympic gold, and her 15 goals at the Olympics are the most for any US hockey player, male or female.
She told ESPN that the controversy that erupted could serve as a "really good learning point, to really focus on how we talk about women, not only in sport but in industry.
"Women aren't less than, and their achievements shouldn't be overshadowed by anything else other than how great they are," she said.
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS & JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP