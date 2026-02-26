US women's hockey team captain Hilary Knight hits out at Trump's disrespect

Hilary Knight, captain of the victorious US women's Olympic ice hockey team, hit out as President Donald Trump's "distasteful joke" that overshadowed the achievements of US athletes at the Winter Olympics.

US women's ice hockey team captain Hilary Knight branded President Donald Trump's joke about inviting the victorious side to his State of the Union address "distasteful." © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS & JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Knight and her teammates declined to attend Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday after the Republican mockingly said he would be "impeached" if he didn't extend the invitation.

The remarks were made during Trump's call to the men's ice hockey team as they celebrated their own gold medal victory over Canada.

"I thought it was sort of a distasteful joke, and unfortunately that is overshadowing a lot of the success, the success of just women at the Olympics carrying for Team USA and having amazing gold medal feats," Knight, a five-time Olympic medalist, said on ESPN's Sportscenter.

Several players on the men's team appeared to laugh at Trump's comment, sparking criticism. But Knight said the men's and women's sides were very supportive of each other.

"I think there's a genuine level of support there and respect," she said. "I think that's being overshadowed by a quick lapse.

"I think the guys were in a tough spot, so I think it's a shame this storyline and narrative has kind of blown up and (is) overshadowing that connection and genuine interest in one another and cheering each other on."