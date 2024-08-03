Kobe Bryant's locker sells for huge sum at auction

New York, New York - The locker legendary athlete Kobe Bryant used for the majority of his NBA career sold for $2.9 million on Friday in New York, as part of an auction of rare sports memorabilia at Sotheby's.

The locker used by Lakers basketball legend Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center is displayed at Sotheby's auction house in New York City. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

The price for the Staples Center locker, which Bryant used while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, nearly doubled the $1.5 million it was estimated to fetch.



Bryant, an 18-time NBA All-Star guard, was killed in a 2020 helicopter crash at age 41. He spent his entire NBA career from 1996-2016 with the Lakers.

A maintenance worker saved the locker from being discarded in 2018 during renovations of the Staples Center arena, according to Sotheby's. An American collector later acquired the piece.

"Today's price highlights not only Kobe's enduring legacy but also the exceptional nature of this unique item," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectables of the sale price achieved after 19 bids.