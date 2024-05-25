Naomi Osaka gives adorable baby update as she takes on French Open

Paris, France - Speaking at the French Open on Saturday, Japan's Naomi Osaka revealed her daughter had taken her first steps in Paris – and the star athlete was there to see it happen.

Japan's Naomi Osaka speaks during the press conference at the French Open on May 25, 2024. © REUTERS

The 26-year-old, who has been in Europe for the best part of six weeks while baby Shai remained at home in Florida, has been reunited with her 10-month-old daughter ahead of the second Grand Slam event of the season.



"Being away from her was really tough, but I called her every day. I saw how well she was doing and I saw how happy she was, so that made me happy too," said Osaka.

"But yesterday she walked for the first time, so I was really happy about that. We're going to practice some more when I get back.

"It's really cool to have her here, just to see how much she's grown and how many things she's doing differently. It's kind of surreal."

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam title winner and former world number one, hasn't always been so over-joyed to be in the French capital.

In 2021, she was fined for opting out of mandatory media commitments at Roland Garros before withdrawing from the tournament in order to protect her mental health. A year later, she fell in the first round before then leaving the sport in to start a family.

"I'm learning a lot of lessons through motherhood, and I hope that I can remember to apply them on the tennis court," said the 26-year-old on Saturday.