Tennis star Naomi Osaka celebrates her bundle of joy!

Naomi Osaka has welcomed her first child into the world: a baby girl! © Screenshot/Instagram/naomiosaka

According to a source speaking to People, Naomi and her newborn girl "are doing well."

The four-time grand slam singles champ and her partner, rapper Cordae, revealed that they were expecting in an Instagram post at the start of the year. The two have been a couple since 2019.

When the 25-year-old announced her baby bliss, she wrote" "Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023" and shared a snap of an ultrasound screen.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," she said.