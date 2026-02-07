Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk defends himself against Epstein rumors: "Narrative of nonsense"
San Diego, California - As the Epstein scandal continues to unfold, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has been forced to make a statement against misplaced allegations.
In a new Instagram story, the 57-year-old relegated any links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to the realm of fables and denounced a "misinformation vortex."
The name of the world-famous skateboarding pioneer appeared a total of three times in the recently published investigation documents, but two mentions only referred to the video game Tony Hawk: Shred.
However, one alleged victim is also said to have told an FBI agent's source that she was taken to the infamous Epstein Island at the age of 13.
"[Redacted] said that she was there when Prince Edward was there and when Tony Hawk got married on the island," the filing said.
Hawk has been divorced three times and is currently married to his fourth wife, Catherine Goodman.
"Here are the facts and timelines of my nuptials, and I apologize if they don't fit a narrative of nonsense," he began in his post.
Tony Hawk says he has never met Jeffrey Epstein
The iconic athlete then went on to say that he got married in Fallbrook, California, in 1990, in San Diego in 1996, in Fiji in 2006, and finally in Ireland in 2015.
One of the photographers booked for the ceremony in Fiji happened to be named Mark Epstein, but the man was not connected to the investment banker, who died in prison in 2019.
Hawk himself assured that he had never met Jeffrey Epstein and had never visited his island.
"This is all easily verifiable information. Facts are not fungible," the skateboarder added.
