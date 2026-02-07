Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk defends himself against Epstein rumors: "Narrative of nonsense"

San Diego, California - As the Epstein scandal continues to unfold, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has been forced to make a statement against misplaced allegations.

Tony Hawk slammed the accusations that he held his wedding on Jeffrey Epstein's infamous island. © PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a new Instagram story, the 57-year-old relegated any links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to the realm of fables and denounced a "misinformation vortex."

The name of the world-famous skateboarding pioneer appeared a total of three times in the recently published investigation documents, but two mentions only referred to the video game Tony Hawk: Shred.

However, one alleged victim is also said to have told an FBI agent's source that she was taken to the infamous Epstein Island at the age of 13.

"[Redacted] said that she was there when Prince Edward was there and when Tony Hawk got married on the island," the filing said.

Hawk has been divorced three times and is currently married to his fourth wife, Catherine Goodman.

"Here are the facts and timelines of my nuptials, and I apologize if they don't fit a narrative of nonsense," he began in his post.