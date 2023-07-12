Saints star Alvin Kamara could face disciplinary action after plea in Vegas fight case

Las Vegas, Nevada - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara could face an NFL suspension after pleading no contest on Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge over a fight last year in Las Vegas during the Pro Bowl weekend.

Kamara's no contest plea was for breach of peace over an incident in February 2022, according to filings in Nevada's Clark County District Court.



The 27-year-old and three other men previously had faced a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm and a misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery charge.

Kamara must complete 30 hours of community service and pay $105,196 restitution to the victim, Darnell Greene, for medical expenses. He was also fined $500.

Kamara also could face potential discipline from the NFL under the league's personal-conduct policy.

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review," the NFL said in a statement on Tuesday.

A trial date had been set for July 31 in the case.