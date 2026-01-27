NBA star Victor Wembanyama says he's "horrified" by ICE killings in Minneapolis

Los Angeles, California - San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama said Tuesday he was "horrified" by unrest in Minneapolis, where two civilians have been shot dead by federal agents during the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

The 22-year-old French ace told reporters he could not stay silent on recent events in Minnesota despite being advised to steer clear of the subject.

"You know, PR has tried, but I'm not gonna sit here and give some politically correct [answer]," Wembanyama said Tuesday following a Spurs practice.

"Every day I wake up and see the news, and I'm horrified. I think it's crazy that some people might make it seem like, or make it sound like it's acceptable, like the murder of civilians is acceptable."

Wembanyama was speaking just days after Minneapolis was left reeling by the death of 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti.

Pretti was gunned down by federal agents on Saturday, less than three weeks after an immigration officer shot dead mother-of-three Renee Good in her car.

A small group of NBA athletes and coaches, including Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, have already condemned the killings. Haliburton said in a social media post Pretti was "murdered".

Wembanyama, meanwhile, admitted he had been hesitant to speak at length about the issue despite his disquiet.

"Every day I read the news, and I'm sometimes asking very deep questions about my own life," Wembanyama said.