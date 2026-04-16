Tiger Woods fights to hide his prescription drug records in DUI case

Miami, Florida - Tiger Woods ' lawyer is fighting the demand for the golf superstar's prescription drug records, which were subpoenaed by the prosecution after Woods was charged with driving under the influence in Florida.

Tiger Woods is seeking to keep his prescription drug records private after prosecutors subpoenaed them in his DUI case. © PAUL ELLIS / AFP

Attorney Douglas Duncan said in documents filed with the Martin County Court that Woods has a constitutional right to privacy regarding the records, unless the state can convince the court such records are relevant to the criminal investigation of Woods.

"The defense objects to the issuance of a subpoena and requests the court to conduct a hearing to determine if the prescription records are 'relevant to the criminal investigation,'" Duncan wrote in a motion filed on Tuesday.

Should the court grant a subpoena, Duncan asks that the records be reviewed "confidentially" by parties interested in the case and that "the records shall not be disclosed to any third party, including an Order prohibiting the dissemination of the records by the State in response to any public records request."

Woods (50) pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence in a March 27 road accident in which his vehicle clipped a truck while attempting to overtake on a residential road.

Woods's SUV flipped onto its side and slid to a stop, the golfer climbing out the passenger side.

Authorities determined he had not been drinking alcohol but found that he appeared to be impaired, and he was found with two pills containing hydrocodone, an opioid painkiller, in his pocket.

Woods, who refused to take a urine analysis test, was charged with misdemeanor DUI, refusal to submit to a lawful test, and distracted driving.