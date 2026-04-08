Lindsey Vonn is already thinking about comeback after horror crash: "Much to my family's dismay"

Vail, Colorado - A horror crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics almost cost Lindsey Vonn her leg, but the ski superstar is already toying with the idea of returning to the slopes just two months later – even if not everyone likes it!

Lindsey Vonn has not yet closed the chapter on skiing, despite her serious injury. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

"Much to my family's dismay, yes," the 41-year-old replied in an interview with Today when asked whether she's still considering a comeback.

The four-time overall World Cup winner had a serious fall during the downhill in Cortina and suffered a complicated fracture to her tibia.

She is now undergoing intensive physiotherapy on a daily basis.

Shortly after her accident, her father declared that Vonn would no longer compete in professional ski races "as long as I have anything to say about it."

"I'm surprised he said that, because if you know me, you know that the one way to get me to do something is tell me I can't do it," the Vancouver Olympic champion explained before joking, "So my dad might be the tipping point of why I come back one more time."

But there is another point that is gnawing at her: "I had so much fun this season that – and I never got to – I never got a final run."