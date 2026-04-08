Lindsey Vonn is already thinking about comeback after horror crash: "Much to my family's dismay"
Vail, Colorado - A horror crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics almost cost Lindsey Vonn her leg, but the ski superstar is already toying with the idea of returning to the slopes just two months later – even if not everyone likes it!
"Much to my family's dismay, yes," the 41-year-old replied in an interview with Today when asked whether she's still considering a comeback.
The four-time overall World Cup winner had a serious fall during the downhill in Cortina and suffered a complicated fracture to her tibia.
She is now undergoing intensive physiotherapy on a daily basis.
Shortly after her accident, her father declared that Vonn would no longer compete in professional ski races "as long as I have anything to say about it."
"I'm surprised he said that, because if you know me, you know that the one way to get me to do something is tell me I can't do it," the Vancouver Olympic champion explained before joking, "So my dad might be the tipping point of why I come back one more time."
But there is another point that is gnawing at her: "I had so much fun this season that – and I never got to – I never got a final run."
Lindsey Vonn wants "one more run"
Of course, another comeback is not yet set in stone, and the ski queen also knows how to call it a day.
After all, she actually ended her career in 2019 before returning to the World Cup almost six years later.
"I know what it's like to not be a ski racer anymore," Vonn explained. "It's just that ski racing is something I love to do."
And it was the serious injury that spoiled her farewell from the slopes.
"I know I'll be happy if I do ski race again. That's no question," she continued. "But I don't know. It might be fun to do one more – one more run."
But before that, Vonn wants to think about everything carefully, because at the moment, she's still trapped in the ski world and isolated to a certain extent.
"I need to walk and be out in public and, you know, be living life. And I think that will give me a different perspective," Vonn said.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael Kappeler/dpa & Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa