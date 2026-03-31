Tiger Woods car accident report reveals golf star had "bloodshot" eyes and pills in his pocket

Miami, Florida - Golf superstar Tiger Woods told authorities he was looking at his phone and changing radio channels before his car crash last Friday, according to an accident report released by police Tuesday.

Golf champion Tiger Woods was arrested last week on suspicion of a DUI after crashing his car in Florida. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE & Handout / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Woods was arrested after his SUV clipped a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck on Jupiter Island, Florida, near his home.

His vehicle rolled onto its side, and Woods was forced to exit from the passenger's side door. Neither he nor the truck driver was injured.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, was charged with suspicion of misdemeanor DUI with property damage and refusing to submit to a lawful test, when he would not submit to urine tests after a breathalyzer test showed no alcohol in his system.

Woods, who was found with two hydrocodone pills, an opioid painkiller, posted bond and was released from the Martin County jail on Friday night.

In the accident report from the Martin County Sheriff's Office, authorities said Woods "stated he was looking down at his cell phone and changing the radio station and did not notice the vehicle in front of him had slowed down."

Sheriff's deputies said in the report that Woods was observed "sweating profusely" and described his movements as "lethargic and slow," noting his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and he was "limping and stumbling to the right" while walking.

Asked about his medical condition, the report said, "Woods advised he's had seven back surgeries and over 20 operations on his leg... Woods advised he has a limp and his ankle seizes while walking."

Woods (50) suffered severe leg injuries in a 2021 single-car crash in California. He underwent emergency surgery for multiple compound fractures in his right leg and a shattered ankle.