1996 Olympic squad and WNBA stars lead 2026 basketball Hall of Fame picks

Los Angeles, California - The US' all-conquering 1996 Olympic women's team and stars Candace Parker and Elena Delle Donne were named among the latest inductees to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

WNBA Candace Parker star (r.) and the 1996 Olympic women's team are among the 2026 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. © Collage: IMAGO / Norbert Schmidt & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Hall of Fame President John Doleva said the class of 2026, who will be formally enshrined in August, represents "the very best this sport has to offer."

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers, who guided the Boston Celtics to the 2008 NBA title, was also named on the list along with six-time All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire.

Other inductees included college coach Mark Few, six-time WNBA All-Star Chamique Holdsclaw, former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, and referee Joey Crawford.

Doleva said the group encompassed "coaches who built dynasties at every level" and "players who redefined their positions."

The 1996 Olympics gold-medal winning women's team "helped launch an entire league," he added, referring to the launch of the WNBA later that year.

The US women finished the Atlanta Games with a perfect 8-0 record with an average margin of victory of more than 30 points.

Parker gains entry to the Hall after a glittering career that includes three WNBA championships and back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.