WNBA and players union avoid feared strike with "transformative" deal

New York, New York - The WNBA and the league's players' union have reached a verbal agreement on a record-breaking labor deal, media reports said Wednesday, heading off the prospect of a strike.

The WNBA has avoided a potential strike as the league reaches a verbal agreement with its player union. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

ESPN reported the league and the Women's National Basketball Players Association had hammered out a new collective bargaining agreement that would see huge increases in the salary cap, average wages, and minimum wages.

The deal follows months of wrangling between the league and the WNBPA, which prompted the union to vote overwhelmingly in favor of a strike if necessary.

Players had sought a greater share of league revenues and improved benefits, arguing the new deal needed to reflect the dramatic rise in popularity of the WNBA, which has followed the emergence of a new generation of stars such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

ESPN reported that under the new deal, the league's salary cap would skyrocket from $1.5 million in 2025 to $7 million.

The supermax limit – the maximum an elite player can be paid under salary rules – will increase to $1.4 million, compared to $249,244 in 2025.

Average salaries under the deal would increase to $600,000, compared to $120,000 in 2025. Minimum salaries will be more than $300,000, compared to $66,000 last year, ESPN reported.

While the deal still needs to be formally ratified by the union and the WNBA's board of governors, league commissioner Cathy Engelbert hailed the agreement as a "transformative step forward for players and the league."