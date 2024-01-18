Dejan Milojević: NBA in shock after sudden death of Golden Warriors assistant coach

Salt Lake City, Utah - Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has died at the age of 46 in Salt Lake City after suffering a heart attack Tuesday night at a private team dinner. He was pronounced dead Wednesday morning, the team announced.

Dejan Milojević, the Golden State Warriors' assistant coach, passed at 46 after suffering a heart attack. © Koca SULEJMANOVIC / AFP

Milojević, who played in Spain and Turkey as well as his homeland, where he began his coaching career, joined the Warriors as an assistant in 2021.

He was part of the staff on the team that won the NBA championship in 2022.

The Warriors said that "despite life saving efforts" he passed away in Utah, where the Warriors' Wednesday game against the Jazz was postponed.

"We are absolutely devastated by Dejan's sudden passing," said Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr.

"This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him."

"In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy."

"We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable."