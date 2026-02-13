NBA fines Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers amid "tanking" turmoil

New York, New York - The NBA took aim at "tanking" on Thursday, fining the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers over "management of their rosters" amid intensifying scrutiny on struggling teams thought to be focused on draft position rather than winning.

Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Utah Jazz looks on from the bench during the first half of a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center on February 12, 2026. © Alex Goodlett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Jazz were fined $500,000 for conduct detrimental to the league in games against the Orlando Magic on February 7 and the Miami Heat on February 9.



"During those games, the Jazz removed two of the team's top players, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson, Jr., before the beginning of the fourth quarter and did not return them to the game, even though these players were otherwise able to continue to play and the outcomes of the games were thereafter in doubt," the league said in a statement announcing the fines.

The Pacers were fined $100,000 for violating the player participation policy in connection with a February 3 game against the Jazz.

"Following an investigation, including review by an independent physician, the NBA determined that Pascal Siakam, a star player under the policy, and two other Pacers starters, neither of whom participated in the game, could have played under the medical standard in the policy, including by playing reduced minutes," the league said.

"Alternatively, the team could have held the players out of other games in a way that would have better promoted compliance with the policy."