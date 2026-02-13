NBA fines Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers amid "tanking" turmoil
New York, New York - The NBA took aim at "tanking" on Thursday, fining the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers over "management of their rosters" amid intensifying scrutiny on struggling teams thought to be focused on draft position rather than winning.
The Jazz were fined $500,000 for conduct detrimental to the league in games against the Orlando Magic on February 7 and the Miami Heat on February 9.
"During those games, the Jazz removed two of the team's top players, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson, Jr., before the beginning of the fourth quarter and did not return them to the game, even though these players were otherwise able to continue to play and the outcomes of the games were thereafter in doubt," the league said in a statement announcing the fines.
The Pacers were fined $100,000 for violating the player participation policy in connection with a February 3 game against the Jazz.
"Following an investigation, including review by an independent physician, the NBA determined that Pascal Siakam, a star player under the policy, and two other Pacers starters, neither of whom participated in the game, could have played under the medical standard in the policy, including by playing reduced minutes," the league said.
"Alternatively, the team could have held the players out of other games in a way that would have better promoted compliance with the policy."
NBA to implement "further measures" to root out tanking
The draft system means the teams that finish lowest in the standings have the best chances of landing the top prospects.
But it has long contributed to "tanking" – lowly teams throwing in the towel long before the regular season ends in hopes of landing a franchise-altering player in the draft.
The Jazz, 13th in the Western Conference and eight games out of the play-in, were up by three points going into the fourth quarter of their February 9 game against Miami and were dominating in the paint.
But Jazz coach Will Hardy benched his top players – a similar move he'd made in their game against Orlando two days earlier.
"Overt behavior like this that prioritizes draft position over winning undermines the foundation of NBA competition and we will respond accordingly to any further actions that compromise the integrity of our games," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in Thursday's statement.
"Additionally, we are working with our Competition Committee and Board of Governors to implement further measures to root out this type of conduct," Silver said.
