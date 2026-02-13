NBA star Chris Paul makes huge announcement after being released by Raptors
Los Angeles, California - Chris Paul, a 12-time NBA All-Star point guard, announced his retirement on Friday in a social media post after the 40-year-old was released by the Toronto Raptors.
"This is it! After 21 years I'm stepping away from basketball," Paul posted on Instagram after being dropped following his trade to Toronto by the Los Angeles Clippers last week.
Paul has averaged 16.8 points, 9.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.0 steals a game over 1,370 career NBA games for New Orleans, Houston, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Golden State, San Antonio, and the Clippers.
The 2006 NBA Rookie of the Year was a two-time Olympic champion with the US squad of NBA stars, winning in 2008 at Beijing and 2012 in London.
Paul had played for four teams in the past four years and decided it was time to retire after the Raptors released him.
"As I write this, it's hard to really know what to feel, but for once – most people would be surprised – I don't have the answer. lol," Paul posted.
"But, mostly I'm filled with so much joy and gratitude! While this chapter of being an 'NBA player' is done, the game of basketball will forever be ingrained in the DNA of my life.
"I've been in the NBA for more than half of my life, spanning three decades. It's crazy even saying that!"
Paul, the NBA 2013 All-Star Game Most Valuable Player, stressed how much he simply enjoyed playing in the NBA.
"Playing basketball for a living has been an unbelievable blessing that also came with lots of responsibility," Paul wrote. "I embraced it all, the good and the bad.
"As a lifelong learner, leadership is hard and is not for the weak. Some will like you and many people won't. But the goal was always the goal and my intensions were always sincere (Damn, I love competing!!)."
Paul never played on an NBA championship team, coming the closest in 2021 when, as a member of the Phoenix Suns, he reached the NBA Finals, only to lose to Milwaukee.
Paul had not played since December 1, the Clippers moving away from him after a 5-16 start but never releasing him.
Cover photo: Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP