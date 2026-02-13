NBA star Chris Paul makes huge announcement after being released by Raptors

Los Angeles, California - Chris Paul, a 12-time NBA All-Star point guard, announced his retirement on Friday in a social media post after the 40-year-old was released by the Toronto Raptors.

12-time NBA All-Star point guard Chris Paul is retiring from the league after 21 years. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"This is it! After 21 years I'm stepping away from basketball," Paul posted on Instagram after being dropped following his trade to Toronto by the Los Angeles Clippers last week.

Paul has averaged 16.8 points, 9.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.0 steals a game over 1,370 career NBA games for New Orleans, Houston, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Golden State, San Antonio, and the Clippers.

The 2006 NBA Rookie of the Year was a two-time Olympic champion with the US squad of NBA stars, winning in 2008 at Beijing and 2012 in London.

Paul had played for four teams in the past four years and decided it was time to retire after the Raptors released him.

"As I write this, it's hard to really know what to feel, but for once – most people would be surprised – I don't have the answer. lol," Paul posted.

"But, mostly I'm filled with so much joy and gratitude! While this chapter of being an 'NBA player' is done, the game of basketball will forever be ingrained in the DNA of my life.

"I've been in the NBA for more than half of my life, spanning three decades. It's crazy even saying that!"

Paul, the NBA 2013 All-Star Game Most Valuable Player, stressed how much he simply enjoyed playing in the NBA.