Giannis ruled out of Game 1 with lower back contusion after fall

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of the remainder of the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 1 against the Miami Heat after suffering a lower back confusion as the result of a heavy fall.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is injured during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum. © Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo sustained the injury on a drive to the bucket after Kevin Love tried to slide in and take a charge, causing an awkward twisting collision where Antetokounmpo landed flat on his back with 4:13 left in the first quarter.

Antetokounmpo was slow to get back up and attempted to play through the issue, before the Bucks confirmed he was out before half-time.

The Greek forward played for 11 minutes, scoring six points on two-of-four shooting, making two-of-four free-throws, with three rebounds and a turnover.

The Bucks, who have an 11-8 record without Antetokounmpo this season, trailed 68-55 at half-time at Fiserv Forum. They ended up losing the game 130-117.