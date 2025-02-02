Mavs' Luka Doncic headed to Lakers in blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis

Los Angeles, California - The Dallas Mavericks are sending star guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for big man Anthony Davis in a stunning three-team NBA trade reported Saturday by ESPN.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks on during a stoppage in play during the first half of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center on January 22, 2025. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The deal will see Slovenian star Doncic, a 25-year-old five-time All-Star who led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season, join forces with 40-year-old superstar LeBron James in Los Angeles.

Doncic's arrival gives the Lakers an eventual heir to James, while ESPN cited Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison as saying their acquisition of Davis gives Dallas a much-needed strong defensive presence.

"I believe that defense wins championships," Harrison told ESPN regarding motivation for the trade. "I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance."

"We're built to win now and in the future."

ESPN reported that the Mavericks will also get guard Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick, while the Lakers will also receive Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

The Utah Jazz, the third team in the deal, will get Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.