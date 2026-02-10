Pistons-Hornets clash descends into chaos as multiple players ejected in mass brawl

Charlotte, North Carolina - Cade Cunningham scored 33 points as the Detroit Pistons ended the Charlotte Hornets' nine-game NBA winning streak on Monday with a stormy 110-104 victory overshadowed by a mass brawl that saw four players ejected.

Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté and forward Miles Bridges were ejected after a fight with Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren and forward/center Isaiah Stewart during the second half at Spectrum Center on February 9, 2026. © Collage: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A bruising clash between the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons and the red-hot Hornets erupted into mayhem midway through the third quarter when Charlotte's Moussa Diabate fouled Detroit's Jalen Duren.

Diabate and Duren went forehead-to-forehead, and Duren angrily shoved his opponent away with a hand to the face.

That was the cue for a melee that saw scuffles and punches being thrown all over the court.

After a delay of several minutes, the officiating crew ejected Duren and Detroit teammate Isaiah Stewart along with Charlotte pair Diabate and Miles Bridges.

Stewart had sprinted off the bench to join the fight, attempting to aim a blow at Bridges, who had thrown a punch at Duren as tempers flared.

There was a further flashpoint in the fourth quarter when Hornets head coach Charles Lee was ejected after reacting furiously at a foul given against his team.

Lee needed to be restrained by other members of the Charlotte coaching staff before being led off the court.