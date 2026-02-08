NBA announces dunk contest and shooting contenders as All-Star festivities set to kick off

Los Angeles, California - Jaxson Hayes of the Los Angeles Lakers was among four newcomers named Saturday to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest at next week's NBA All-Star festivities in Los Angeles.

Clockwise from top l.: Carter Bryant, Jaxson Hayes, Keshad Johnson, and Jase Richardson will compete in the Slam Dunk Contest at next week's NBA All-Star festivities in Los Angeles. © Collage: HARRY HOW, CHRIS GRAYTHEN & CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

San Antonio rookie forward Carter Bryant, Miami forward Keshad Johnson, and Orlando rookie guard Jase Richardson – the son of 2002 and 2003 Slam Dunk champion Jason Richardson – will join center Hayes for the February 14 event at the home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The two-round format will feature judges scoring each dunk. A combined two-dunk score will decide which two of the four players advance to the final round, with combined scores from two more dunks determining a champion.

Hayes, a 7-footer, is in his seventh NBA campaign and third with the Lakers. He was suspended for a game earlier this month for pushing a Washington Wizards mascot.

Chicago guard Mac McClung, who became the first player to win the Slam Dunk Contest three times in a row the past three years, was named to the NBA Rising Stars game next Friday.

McClung will replace San Antonio guard David Jones Garcia, who has an injured right ankle.