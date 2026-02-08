NBA announces dunk contest and shooting contenders as All-Star festivities set to kick off
Los Angeles, California - Jaxson Hayes of the Los Angeles Lakers was among four newcomers named Saturday to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest at next week's NBA All-Star festivities in Los Angeles.
San Antonio rookie forward Carter Bryant, Miami forward Keshad Johnson, and Orlando rookie guard Jase Richardson – the son of 2002 and 2003 Slam Dunk champion Jason Richardson – will join center Hayes for the February 14 event at the home of the Los Angeles Clippers.
The two-round format will feature judges scoring each dunk. A combined two-dunk score will decide which two of the four players advance to the final round, with combined scores from two more dunks determining a champion.
Hayes, a 7-footer, is in his seventh NBA campaign and third with the Lakers. He was suspended for a game earlier this month for pushing a Washington Wizards mascot.
Chicago guard Mac McClung, who became the first player to win the Slam Dunk Contest three times in a row the past three years, was named to the NBA Rising Stars game next Friday.
McClung will replace San Antonio guard David Jones Garcia, who has an injured right ankle.
NBA announces Shooting Stars teams
The league also announced a return to All-Star festivities of the Shooting Stars team skills competition to the lineup after last being contested in 2015.
Rather than teaming a Women's NBA standout with an active player and retired star, the timed shooting event will include two current NBA players and a retired legend.
This year's four trios include Team Knicks, featuring New York stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns with former Knicks standout Allan Houston.
Team All-Star includes Toronto swingman Scottie Barnes, center Chet Holmgren of reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City, and retired three-time NBA All-Star Richard Hamilton.
Team Harper includes three family members – five-time NBA champion Ron Harper Sr. and sons Ron Harper Jr. of Boston and Dylan Harper of San Antonio.
The last squad includes All-Star Jalen Johnson of Atlanta, Charlotte's Kon Knueppel, and retired 14-year NBA player Corey Maggette.
Cover photo: Collage: HARRY HOW, CHRIS GRAYTHEN & CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP