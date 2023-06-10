Nuggets close in on historic glory as Jokić and Gordon take Heat apart

Miami, Florida - The Denver Nuggets are within one game of claiming their first-ever championship after dismantling the Miami Heat 108-95 in the fourth game of the NBA Finals.

Nikola Jokić (3rd from l.) had 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 108-95. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets return to Denver for game five of the seven-game series, where they will aim to win the franchise's first Larry O'Brien trophy in their 56-year history.



Nikola Jokić again proved too much to handle for Miami, with the Serbian posting 23 points and 12 rebounds.

He was supported more than ably by Aaron Gordon, who finished with a game-high 27 points in one of the best performances of his career.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combined for 45 points for the Heat, who were ultimately let down by another poor shooting effort from three.

Miami shot just 32% from deep, while the Nuggets drained half of their three-point attempts.

The Heat kept pace with the Nuggets early, maintaining just a four-point deficit at the half.

But Denver exploded for 31 points in the third quarter, claiming an advantage which, despite a rally late in the fourth, Miami were ultimately unable to overcome.