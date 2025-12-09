Miami Heat star Terry Rozier appears in court to enter plea in sprawling NBA gambling case

New York, New York - Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier pleaded not guilty Monday to criminal charges related to an illegal gambling probe that has rocked the NBA .

Miami Heat player Terry Rozier on Monday entered a not guilty plea in response to charges of wire fraud and money laundering. © REUTERS

Rozier was arrested in October over the alleged betting scheme that prosecutors say provided inside information on injuries and game absences between December 2022 and March 2024.

In one apparent instance, he advised co-conspirators that he would leave a game early with a supposed injury when he was with the Charlotte Hornets, allowing them to make bets accordingly.

Appearing in court in New York wearing a white shirt and gray suit, Rozier denied the charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Co-defendant Deniro Laster, a childhood friend of Rozier who allegedly profited from the scheme, pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

Rozier was released on a $3 million bond secured by his home in Florida and another property. Laster was also released on bail. Their travel in the US is now restricted.

Rozier was part of an illegal gambling probe that last year led to the lifetime ban of former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter.

The NBA said in January it found no evidence Rozier violated league rules but were cooperating with an ongoing federal investigation.

Rozier has been placed on administrative leave by the league since his arrest.

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, was also arrested in October over a separate fraud case. Prosecutors say the 49-year-old was one of more than 30 people indicted for alleged involvement in a nationwide scheme to rig illegal poker games.