Victor Wembanyama wants to "keep momentum going" after NBA rookie honor

San Antonio, Texas - French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama said he was already looking to build on his outstanding debut season after formally receiving his NBA Rookie of the Year trophy on Saturday.

The San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama speaks to the press after receiving his 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year trophy. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Wembanyama said the coveted award represented the progress he and his San Antonio Spurs teammates had made throughout the season.



He added that the presentation ceremony, at San Antonio's Scobee Planetarium attended by children from around his adopted city, was a perfect reflection of the warm welcome he had received in Texas.

"I think receiving this trophy here with fans, with kids, and everyone happy to be there, it's also a good feel for me and a good representation of the love that we felt throughout the whole year," he said.

Wembanyama was a unanimous selection as Rookie of the Year, taking all 99 first-place votes after a season in which he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, a league-high 3.6 blocked shots, and 1.2 steals per game.