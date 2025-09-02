Bill Belichick suffers humiliating loss in college football coaching debut

Chapel Hill, North Carolina - Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who guided the NFL club to a record six Super Bowl crowns, suffered a humbling start to his collegiate coaching career.

Ex-NFL coach Bill Belichick led University of North Carolina to a brutal loss against Texas Christian on Monday night. © JARED C. TILTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 73-year-old, who signed a three-year deal worth at least $10 million a season to start coaching the University of North Carolina this year, watched his Tar Heels lose 48-14 on Monday to visiting Texas Christian.

It was the most points ever given up by North Carolina in a season opener and the most any team head coached by Belichick had ever surrendered.

"They just outplayed us, they outcoached us, and they were better than we were. That's all there is to it," Belichick said. "They did a lot more things right than we did. Give them credit for being the better team.

"We have quite a bit to work on."

Belichick's squad looked unprepared for the challenge in the humiliating disaster.

"We're better than what we were tonight, but we have to go out there and show that and prove it," Belichick said. "Nobody's going to do it for us. We're going to have to do it ourselves, and that's what we're going to do."

The embarrassing loss came before a sellout home crowd that included past UNC sports stars such as NBA icon Michael Jordan, NFL legend Lawrence Taylor, and soccer star Mia Hamm.

Also there was Jordon Hudson, Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend. She was chatting with Belichick on the sidelines during the defeat.