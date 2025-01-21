CFP National Championship: Ohio State holds off Notre Dame to clinch college football crown
Atlanta, Georgia - The Ohio State University Buckeyes dominated early then weathered a late Notre Dame surge to beat the Fighting Irish 34-23 on Monday in the college football national championship game in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Buckeyes claimed their ninth national title and their first since 2014, a triumph that looked far from likely after they fell to arch-rivals Michigan in November and were seeded eighth in the College Football Playoff newly expanded to 12 teams this season.
After Notre Dame marched 75 yards on the way to a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, Ohio State seized control.
Quarterback Will Howard hit Jeremiah Smith with an eight-yard touchdown pass that leveled the score at 7-7.
The Buckeyes built their lead to 31-7 thanks to three touchdowns from Quinshon Judkins and a 46-yard field goal by Jayden Fielding.
Buckeyes seal the win in stunning performance
Notre Dame injected some tension with a pair of touchdowns – quarterback Riley Leonard hitting Jaden Greathouse with scoring passes of 34 and 30 yards.
Both were followed by two-point conversions as Notre Dame pulled within 31-23 with 4:15 remaining.
But the Buckeyes responded, Howard finding Smith with a 56-yard pass down the right sideline to extend a drive capped by a 33-yard field goal from Fielding that sealed the win with 26 seconds left.
Howard completed an impressive 17 of 21 passes for 231 yards, and Judkins rushed for 100 yards with touchdowns of 34 and 30 yards sandwiched around a six-yard touchdown catch.
The defeat left Notre Dame still in search of a 14th national crown, and their first since 1988.
Cover photo: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect