CFP National Championship: Ohio State holds off Notre Dame to clinch college football crown

Atlanta, Georgia - The Ohio State University Buckeyes dominated early then weathered a late Notre Dame surge to beat the Fighting Irish 34-23 on Monday in the college football national championship game in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes claimed their ninth national title and their first since 2014, a triumph that looked far from likely after they fell to arch-rivals Michigan in November and were seeded eighth in the College Football Playoff newly expanded to 12 teams this season.

After Notre Dame marched 75 yards on the way to a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, Ohio State seized control.

Quarterback Will Howard hit Jeremiah Smith with an eight-yard touchdown pass that leveled the score at 7-7.

The Buckeyes built their lead to 31-7 thanks to three touchdowns from Quinshon Judkins and a 46-yard field goal by Jayden Fielding.