Bill Belichick inks deal to coach University of North Carolina football team

Chapel Hill, North Carolina - Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is returning to coaching with the University of North Carolina, the college confirmed on Wednesday.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announces he is leaving the team during a press conference at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on January 11, 2024. © Joseph Prezioso / AFP

North Carolina confirmed the appointment in a post on X following multiple US media reports that Belichick was signing on a three-year $30 million deal.

"I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill," Belichick said in a statement.

"I grew up around college football with my Dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill."

Belichick has not coached since parting company with the Patriots in January after a 24-year reign that yielded six Super Bowl victories.

The taciturn 72-year-old has repeatedly been linked to NFL coaching positions during his break from the sport, and went through multiple interviews with the Atlanta Falcons in January only for the team to ultimately pass in favor of Raheem Morris.

Since then Belichick's name has been mentioned in connection with coaching vacancies at the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears. Belichick was also seen as a potential replacement for under-pressure Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.