Kendrick Lamar to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

New Orleans, Louisiana - Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans, the artist confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why," Lamar said in a statement on social media.

"They got the right one."



Next year's Super Bowl will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9.

The National Football League showpiece is the biggest annual event on the US sporting calendar, with the half-time concert traditionally one of the highlights of the spectacle.

A list of past Super Bowl half-time performers reads like a Who's Who of the music world, including the likes of the Rolling Stones, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, U2, Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé.

Rap and hip hop have also been well-represented, with Lamar featuring alongside the likes of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and 50 Cent in a memorable performance at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

"Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar," the NFL's head of music Seth Dudowsky said in a statement.

"Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop," he said.