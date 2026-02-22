Vikings receiver Rondale Moore tragically found dead in garage

New Albany, Indiana - NFL wide receiver Rondale Moore died Saturday, according to authorities in Indiana, who said the 25-year-old's death was under investigation.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore practices before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 23, 2025. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

Todd Bailey, the police chief in the Vikings player's hometown of New Albany, Indiana, told local media that Moore was found dead in a garage of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bailey said an investigation was ongoing and "no additional information will be released at this time."

The Vikings said in a statement the team was "deeply saddened by the passing of Rondale Moore.

"While we are working to understand the facts, we have spoken with Rondale's family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings."

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said he was "devastated" by the news of Moore's death.

"While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply," O'Connell said in a statement. "He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots.

"As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career. We are all heartbroken by the fact he won't continue to live out his NFL dream, and we won't all have a chance to watch him flourish."