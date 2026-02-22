Vikings receiver Rondale Moore tragically found dead in garage
New Albany, Indiana - NFL wide receiver Rondale Moore died Saturday, according to authorities in Indiana, who said the 25-year-old's death was under investigation.
Todd Bailey, the police chief in the Vikings player's hometown of New Albany, Indiana, told local media that Moore was found dead in a garage of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Bailey said an investigation was ongoing and "no additional information will be released at this time."
The Vikings said in a statement the team was "deeply saddened by the passing of Rondale Moore.
"While we are working to understand the facts, we have spoken with Rondale's family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings."
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said he was "devastated" by the news of Moore's death.
"While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply," O'Connell said in a statement. "He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots.
"As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career. We are all heartbroken by the fact he won't continue to live out his NFL dream, and we won't all have a chance to watch him flourish."
Tributes pour in for Rondale Moore
Moore's former coach at Purdue University, Jeff Brohm, had offered a tribute on X calling Moore "a complete joy to coach."
"Rondale had a work ethic unmatched by anyone," Brohm said. "A great teammate that would come through in any situation. We all loved Rondale, we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with."
After starring at Purdue, Moore was a second-round draft selection by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2021 NFL draft.
He was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in March of 2024 and suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp that year.
He inked a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings last March but suffered a season-ending knee injury in their first pre-season game.
Former teammates reacted to Moore's death on social media. J.J. Watt, who played with Moore in Arizona, posted on X.
"Can't even begin to fathom or process this," wrote Watt. "There's just no way. Way too soon. Way too special. So much left to give. Rest in Peace Rondale."
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Imagn Images