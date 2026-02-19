NFL star Rashee Rice accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend in explosive lawsuit

Dallas, Texas - NFL wide receiver Rashee Rice has been accused of repeatedly assaulting his former girlfriend while she was pregnant, in a civil lawsuit filed this week.

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on October 19, 2025. © DAVID EULITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Ex-girlfriend Dacoda Jones on Monday sued Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs for alleged assaults over a span of 18 months between 2023 and 2025, seeking more than $1 million in damages for "severe and permanent injuries."

"Rice has grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit, and headbutted Ms. Jones, as well as hit her with inanimate objects," the lawsuit says.

"Additionally, he has engaged in other violent and abusive behaviors towards Ms. Jones, including throwing objects, destroying property, punching walls, and breaking furniture, as well as locking her out in the middle of the night."

"Many of these behaviors occurred while Ms. Jones was pregnant."

Jones had previously posted photos of herself with a bloodied lip, scratches, and bruises in a now-deleted Instagram post, which did not name her alleged attacker.

In a statement to ESPN on Wednesday, Rice's lawyer Sean Lindsey said Jones had previously given a sworn statement that Rice had not struck her.

"We will allow the legal process to run its coursę and have no further comment at this time," said the attorney's statement.