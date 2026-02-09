Seattle Seahawks crush New England Patriots in dominant Super Bowl LX win!

Santa Clara, California - The Seattle Seahawks dominated the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday at Super Bowl LX to emerge with a second title in franchise history.

Seattle Seahawks celebrated the second title in franchise history after crushing the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday at Super Bowl LX. © REUTERS

The Seattle defense proved to be too much for second year quarterback Drake Maye and the rest of the Patriot offense, who were kept scoreless until the fourth quarter, with the Seahawks getting up to 19-0 with less than 15 minutes to go in the game.

Maye had two touchdowns, one late in the game when the Seahawks' victory was all but sealed, but turned over the football three times, including once for a Seattle defensive touchdown.

Sam Darnold led the Seahawks to the title in his first year in Seattle, throwing for one touchdown and taking care of the ball with no turnovers.

Seattle was boosted by a great performance by running back Kenneth Walker III, who gained 135 yards on the ground and secured the Most Valuable Player award. Kicker Jason Myers was also key for Seattle, setting a Super Bowl record with five field goals.

The Seahawks got revenge over the Patriots after losing the 2015 Super Bowl to the New England side, at the time led by legend Tom Brady. Back then, they had been in a great position to win but gave up a decisive turnover, eventually losing 28-24.

Mike Macdonald, in his second season in charge, becomes the third-youngest head coach to ever win a Super Bowl at 38 years and 227 days of age.